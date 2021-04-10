Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of MOR stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $35.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

