The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $370.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.39.
Shares of GS stock opened at $330.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.82 and a 200 day moving average of $264.97. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $356.85.
In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,826,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 66,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
