The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $370.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.39.

Shares of GS stock opened at $330.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.82 and a 200 day moving average of $264.97. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,826,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 66,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

