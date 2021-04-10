Telsey Advisory Group Begins Coverage on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JOAN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.29.

JOANN stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. JOANN has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

In other JOANN news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $660,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Will purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168 over the last three months.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

