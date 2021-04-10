Telsey Advisory Group Begins Coverage on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JOAN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.29.
JOANN stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. JOANN has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $13.70.
About JOANN
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.