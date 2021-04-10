American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) vs. GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Head-To-Head Analysis

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) and GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American Public Education and GSX Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education 5.63% 5.95% 4.88% GSX Techedu -10.56% -45.36% -14.85%

American Public Education has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSX Techedu has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of American Public Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Public Education and GSX Techedu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 1 6 0 2.86 GSX Techedu 5 5 2 0 1.75

American Public Education currently has a consensus price target of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.36%. GSX Techedu has a consensus price target of $57.63, suggesting a potential upside of 112.17%. Given GSX Techedu’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GSX Techedu is more favorable than American Public Education.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Public Education and GSX Techedu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $286.27 million 2.26 $10.01 million $1.09 31.77 GSX Techedu $303.78 million 21.33 $32.56 million $0.13 208.92

GSX Techedu has higher revenue and earnings than American Public Education. American Public Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSX Techedu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Public Education beats GSX Techedu on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides diploma in practical nursing, an associate degree in nursing, and an associate degree in medical laboratory technology. American Public Education, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. In addition, it offers foreign language courses comprising English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. Further, the company provides personal interest courses, such as yoga, fashion, guitar, and Chinese calligraphy. Additionally, it offers other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operate Weishi, an interactive learning platform on Wechat. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

