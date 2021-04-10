AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a £102 ($133.26) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,759.44 ($114.44).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,287 ($95.21) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,110.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,693.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.66 billion and a PE ratio of 29.91. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

