HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 465 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investec lowered shares of HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 419.62 ($5.48).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 437.40 ($5.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.33 billion and a PE ratio of 23.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 428.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 384. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

