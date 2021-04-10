Standard Life Aberdeen’s (SLA) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 267.56 ($3.50).
LON:SLA opened at GBX 301.50 ($3.94) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 301.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 280.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.63) and a one year high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The company has a market cap of £6.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.10.
Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
