Standard Life Aberdeen’s (SLA) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 267.56 ($3.50).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

LON:SLA opened at GBX 301.50 ($3.94) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 301.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 280.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.63) and a one year high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The company has a market cap of £6.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.10.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Stephen Bird purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £286,000 ($373,660.83). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £88,800 ($116,017.77).

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.