Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of YTEN opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.17.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yield10 Bioscience news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 101,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $1,242,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 3.14% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.