Morgan Stanley Raises J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $140.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.71.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $169.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $173.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

