Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In sync with long-term growth objectives to optimize product portfolio and expand customer base, Harley-Davidson will be focusing on motorcycle models and technologies that better align with market trends. The firm's turnaround plan, dubbed as ‘Rewire’, and the five-year strategic plan ‘Hardwire’ boosts optimism. It envisions achieving $115 million savings from the restructuring actions, beginning this year. While Harley-Davidson is taking aggressive steps to counter challenging demographic trends, it will take time for the firm to achieve the desired results. Further, significant investments associated with product innovation and digital advancement is likely to put strain in the already weak financials of the company. Rising debt levels and high competition are other concerns. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

HOG has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

