Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $575.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Align Technology saw higher sales of Invisalign clear aligners and iTero scanners in the fourth quarter of 2020 despite the pandemic-led challenges. Impressive international performance across geographies and increased shipment volumes buoy optimism on the stock. Robust segmental performances and margin expansions look encouraging. Continued adoption of the company’s digital platform has also been looking impressive. The roll out of the Consumer and Patient app instills confidence on the stock. Align Technology’s results in the fourth quarter were better-than-expected. The company has been outperforming its industry over the past six months. Yet, the company not providing any guidance due to the unrelenting spread of the pandemic is worrying. Foreign exchange impacts, overdependence on Invisalign and tough competition are other headwinds.”

ALGN has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $507.00.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $592.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $544.57 and a 200 day moving average of $496.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $178.70 and a twelve month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

