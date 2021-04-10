Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $164.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.74. Apple has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 81,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 59,318 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 58,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 42,687 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 296.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 68,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 49,428 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

