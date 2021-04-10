First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.17

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$17.17 and last traded at C$17.16, with a volume of 172470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCR.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,453.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.63.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

