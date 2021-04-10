Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Gap Down to $31.14

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.14, but opened at $29.56. Alerus Financial shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alerus Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $543.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.31 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

