Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 109,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 631,724 shares.The stock last traded at $4.78 and had previously closed at $4.73.

TKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $999.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 293,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,383,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after buying an additional 1,020,567 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,466,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

