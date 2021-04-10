Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.43

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.43 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 3642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides products and services for human protein biomarker discovery worldwide. Its Olink Explore product line include protein biomarker assays primarily for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, and inflammation; Olink Target product line comprise human protein biomarkers for monitoring immune system and downstream applications in clinical trials; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest, or a protein signature.

