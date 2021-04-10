Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $85.50

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $85.50, but opened at $83.28. Discovery shares last traded at $85.99, with a volume of 211 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Discovery alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.