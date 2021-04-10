FY2024 EPS Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $21.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $21.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $24.51 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.13.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $203.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $94.26 and a 1-year high of $204.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.30 and a 200-day moving average of $148.45. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.52.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $13,790,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 158,861 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

