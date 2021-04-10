Scotiabank Cuts Equinox Gold (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) Price Target to $17.25

Equinox Gold (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $18.25 to $17.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.84.

