AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of RCEL stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. AVITA Medical has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $455.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.05.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,578,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88,808 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 1,735.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVITA Medical (RCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.