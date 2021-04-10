Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $4,000.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,930.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,372.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,112.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3,177.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,038.00 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

