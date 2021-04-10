The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $218.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams for the first quarter have been stable over the past month. The company is seeing weakness in commercial and protective & marine businesses. Demand remains subdued in oil and gas, which is protective and marine’s largest single-end market. The resumption of commercial construction projects also remains sluggish. The commercial end market is also expected to remain soft over the near term. Demand for architectural paint also remains somewhat weak in non-domestic regions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sherwin-Williams is seeing softness in Europe and Asia in its Consumer Brands Group unit. The company also faces headwinds from input cost inflation. Higher raw material costs are expected to weigh on its margins in 2021. Sizable acquisition-related charges may also affect its earnings.”

SHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.59.

SHW opened at $255.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $157.63 and a twelve month high of $259.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.74.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4467 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,788,971,000 after buying an additional 78,444 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,613,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after buying an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,626,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,053,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $774,468,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

