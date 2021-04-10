Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Opsens in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Opsens’ FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Opsens in a report on Thursday.

TSE OPS opened at C$1.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$200.00 million and a PE ratio of -940.00. Opsens has a 52 week low of C$0.55 and a 52 week high of C$2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.32.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.30 million.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

