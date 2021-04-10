Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to post sales of $21.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.89 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $20.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $91.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.00 billion to $91.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $95.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.44 billion to $96.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $161.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.97 and its 200-day moving average is $154.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

