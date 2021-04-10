Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

NYSE:BRMK opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 714,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 51,304 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 191,004 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 835,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 96,063 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

