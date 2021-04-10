Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) to Strong Sell

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APHA. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.28.

Shares of APHA stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. Aphria has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Aphria’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 650.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

