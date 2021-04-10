Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $94.35 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of -262.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $319,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,354,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 158.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 191,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 117,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

