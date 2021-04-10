Royal Bank of Canada Raises Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $59.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lincoln National from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.62.

LNC opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,787,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,862,000 after purchasing an additional 85,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,559,000 after purchasing an additional 198,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,586,000 after purchasing an additional 256,549 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

