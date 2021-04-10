Cogeco Communications’ (CGEAF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.08.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at $97.09 on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $67.24 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.00.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

