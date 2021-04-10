Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital cut shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Barratt Developments from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of BTDPY opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $23.22.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

