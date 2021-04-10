Zacks Investment Research Lowers boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of BHOOY opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.11. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $52.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.82.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

