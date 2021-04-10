AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Raised to $37.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AOCIF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AutoCanada from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AutoCanada from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on AutoCanada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on AutoCanada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

AOCIF opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

