Wedbush Comments on M&T Bank Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

M&T Bank stock opened at $153.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $164.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.66 and a 200-day moving average of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $2,216,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in M&T Bank by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

