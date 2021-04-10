Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 6.6%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s stock price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 4,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,028,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price on the stock. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chindata Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $84.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,586,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,925,000 after buying an additional 1,020,438 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,475,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,309,000 after buying an additional 225,319 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,196,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,950,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter valued at $19,626,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

