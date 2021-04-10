eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Up 6.7%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares rose 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $44.30. Approximately 2,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,192,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.

EXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair cut shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.63 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.91.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $860,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,869,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,015,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,254,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,500 shares of company stock worth $24,162,450. Company insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter worth about $459,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 64.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 38.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in eXp World by 82.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 58,686 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter worth about $608,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

