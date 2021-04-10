Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading Down 4.1%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.48. 38,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,977,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENDP. TheStreet raised shares of Endo International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Get Endo International alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The company had revenue of $760.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.