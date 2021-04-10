Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 52,203 shares.The stock last traded at $41.75 and had previously closed at $42.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a market cap of $799.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,057,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,339,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 990,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,218,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.