Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Shares Gap Down to $64.83

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.83, but opened at $63.46. Arcosa shares last traded at $63.51, with a volume of 104 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CJS Securities cut Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.89.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,868,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,767,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

