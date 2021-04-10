Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $95.51

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $95.51, but opened at $93.28. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $93.74, with a volume of 662 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $652.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. Equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Nabors Industries by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

