Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Shares Gap Down to $240.81

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $240.81, but opened at $233.00. Valmont Industries shares last traded at $232.00, with a volume of 21 shares trading hands.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $798.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $66,665,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

