Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down to $24.60

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.60, but opened at $23.19. Prothena shares last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $911.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Prothena by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Prothena by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

