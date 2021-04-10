Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Shares Gap Up to $28.85

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.85, but opened at $29.74. Mohawk Group shares last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 176 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MWK. BTIG Research began coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Sidoti raised Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $2,361,012.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 319,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,960,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 38,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $798,239.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 333,166 shares of company stock worth $7,756,181 and have sold 199,613 shares worth $6,648,975. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWK. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 82,404 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

