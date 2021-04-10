$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to report sales of $3.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.86 billion. Stryker posted sales of $3.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $17.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.88 billion to $17.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.95 billion to $18.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.74.

SYK stock opened at $253.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $253.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 60.8% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 22.5% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 55.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

