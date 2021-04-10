Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $474.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 million. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. Research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 67,078 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

