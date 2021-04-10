Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 455.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

