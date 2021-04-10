Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cerus has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $997,876.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $187,131.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,787 shares of company stock worth $1,638,704 over the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 92.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cerus by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,544,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 135,342 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cerus by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 204,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,828 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

