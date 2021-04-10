SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 972.60 ($12.71) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 927.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 935.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 770.20 ($10.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 998.20 ($13.04).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

