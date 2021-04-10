DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

DOCU has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.55.

DOCU opened at $212.97 on Thursday. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $90.04 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.36.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,439,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

