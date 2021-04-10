Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNCA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of GNCA stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $142.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.33.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,069 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

