Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Gap Up to $6.79

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $7.08. Precigen shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 484 shares changing hands.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Precigen in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. On average, analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Precigen by 148.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in Precigen by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 64,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,154,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

