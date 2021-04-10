Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Gap Up to $6.79

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $7.08. Precigen shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 484 shares changing hands.
PGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Precigen in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Precigen by 148.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in Precigen by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 64,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,154,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)
Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.
